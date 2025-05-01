Dillon Brooks Gave Blunt Response to Allegations He's Targeting Steph Curry Injury
The Houston Rockets lived to fight another day on Wednesday, defeating the Golden State Warriors, 131-116, in Game 5 to stave off elimination. The series now moves to the Bay Area with the Dubs up 3-2, so the young Rockets have a long way to go.
In the meantime, Dillon Brooks has yet again found himself in the midst of some controversy. During Game 4, fans felt there was a sequence where Brooks was clearly trying to hit Steph Curry's injured thumb while contesting a shot in the loss. In Game 5, the Warriors' broadcast took it a step further and said the Rockets are intentionally targeting Curry's thumb.
When the above clip was brought to the attention of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, he said that by the current NBA rules that sort of contact is allowed so there's nothing to be done. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was also asked about the situation and declined to answer. Brooks, however, gave a blunt response when confronted with those allegations.
"I've been playing the game," Brooks said. "If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time. So whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it."
The bad blood between these two sides showed up again in Game 5, with a Warriors bench player getting ejected for headbutting Alperen Sengun. Brooks's comments are unlikely to douse that fire.
Game 6 is set for Friday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.