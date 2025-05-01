SI

Ime Udoka Won’t Comment on Accusations Dillon Brooks Is Trying to Hurt Steph Curry

Stephen Douglas

Dillon Brooks guarding Stephen Curry during Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs.
Dillon Brooks guarding Stephen Curry during Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs. / Photo by Logan Riely / NBAE via Getty Images
Ime Udoka isn't going to talk about the accusations being levied against Dillon Brooks in the Houston Rockets first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Asked how he would respond to people who thought Brooks was targeting Stephen Curry's injured right thumb, Udoka simply said, "I wouldn't."

Brooks has appeared to take multiple swipes at Curry's thumb while contesting shots over the last two games of the first-round series between the Rockets and Warriors. During the Rockets Game 5 win over Golden State, the Warriors local broadcast asserted on multiple occasions that Brooks was intentionally trying to hit Curry in the thumb.

Udoka was asked about the comments on the broadcast and how he would respond to the allegations against Brooks. He gave a curt, two-word answer which effectively communicated that he would not be talking about it.

This is a stark contrast to the way that JJ Redick responded to a question he didn't like about his lack of substitution patterns ahead of the Lakers game against the Mavericks. Perhaps Bill Belichick's PR team could also learn a thing or two from Udoka's press conference performance.

