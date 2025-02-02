SI

Dirk Nowitzki Reacts to Mavericks Parting Ways With Luka Doncic in Trade With Lakers

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic on the court after a Dallas Mavericks game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Even Dirk Nowitzki can't believe what the Dallas Mavericks did Saturday night.

In the wake of the Mavericks' shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis, the best player in the franchise's history took to social media to let his feelings be known.

Nowitzki tweeted a shocked face on X (formerly Twitter) that summed up how most people felt about the deal.

Doncic, who led Dallas to the NBA Finals last season, was the undisputed face of the franchise and its best player since Nowitzki retired. The 25-year-old is a five-time All-NBA first team selection in his six seasons in the league.

He'll be heading to the Lakers along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick are going to Dallas. The Utah Jazz will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers while also getting 2025 second-round picks from the Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

It's a stunning deal, and Nowitzki is processing it just like the rest of us.

