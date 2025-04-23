Doc Rivers Ripped for His Postgame Comment After Bucks’ Loss to Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks are down 0-2 in their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers after losing Game 2 on the road Tuesday night, 123-115. After the game, head coach Doc Rivers made a comment that had fans roasting him.
The Bucks never led in Game 2 and trailed by as many as 16 points. They've struggled in both losses in their matchup with the Pacers and are now just two defeats away from being sent home in the first round for the third straight year.
Rivers after the game tried to instill some confidence in his team with this surprising line in his press conference: "I’m very confident about this series. Very."
Fans ripped him over that comment:
Game 3 of this series is Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.
