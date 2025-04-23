SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Had a Simple, NSFW Response to Going Down 0–2 to the Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2.
The Milwaukee Bucks are down 0-2 in their first round series against the Indiana Pacers as the series shifts to Milwaukee. The Bucks are in a big hole as they head home to try and get back in the series in Game 3 on Friday night.

While teams rarely come back from being down 0-2 to win a series, the only real way to do it is to win Game 3. And no one knows that better than Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ask about his mindset after the loss, he had a simple NSFW response.

"My mindset right now is Game 3," said Giannis. "I know the f------ deal man. I just know the deal. I know what I got to do."

When the Bucks won the NBA championship in 2021, they trailed the Brooklyn Nets 0-2 in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before coming back to win in seven games. Then they fell behind the Phoenix Suns 0-2 in the NBA Finals before winning that series in seven games.

Maybe Giannis does know the deal.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

