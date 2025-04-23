Giannis Antetokounmpo Had a Simple, NSFW Response to Going Down 0–2 to the Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks are down 0-2 in their first round series against the Indiana Pacers as the series shifts to Milwaukee. The Bucks are in a big hole as they head home to try and get back in the series in Game 3 on Friday night.
While teams rarely come back from being down 0-2 to win a series, the only real way to do it is to win Game 3. And no one knows that better than Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ask about his mindset after the loss, he had a simple NSFW response.
"My mindset right now is Game 3," said Giannis. "I know the f------ deal man. I just know the deal. I know what I got to do."
When the Bucks won the NBA championship in 2021, they trailed the Brooklyn Nets 0-2 in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before coming back to win in seven games. Then they fell behind the Phoenix Suns 0-2 in the NBA Finals before winning that series in seven games.
Maybe Giannis does know the deal.