Doris Burke Defends Jalen Brunson After Bill Simmons Calls Him NBA’s Best Flopper
Jalen Brunson scored 34 points as the New York Knicks held off the Philadelphia 76ers 110-105 on Wednesday night. He scored 15 of those points at the free throw line on 16 attempts, which was his second-highest total of the season.
While Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who is second in the league in free throw attempts per game, has developed a reputation as a foul baiter or hunter, Brunson, who is tied for fifth, seems to be being labeled as more of a "flopper." Earlier this week Bill Simmons called Brunson the "preeminent flopper in the NBA" on a podcast.
"Brunson's top of his game. He's flopping on picks. He's flopping coming off screens. He's flopping when somebody bumps into him on a drive. He's flopping for charges. I think he's the complete package. It was some of the best flopping I've seen."
Now, to be fair, Simmons had just watched Brunson in person against his beloved Boston Celtics, so you can understand why he might have been top of mind. That said, in Boston, Brunson went to the foul line exactly zero times, and the Celtics won by 13.
Of course, not everyone agrees. During the ESPN broadcast of Wednesday's Knicks-Sixers game Doris Burke stood up for Brunson.
"But isn't that what great offensive players do," Burke said during one of Brunson's trips to the line. "You know, you don't necessarily have the rhythm and the touch but you hang in. You draw some fouls. I know Bill Simmons was talking this week about him being a flopper, like of all-time and I think to myself no, like he's crafty. What has he drawn, something like 17 charges? I think he's near the top of the list."
While it seems unlikely that Doris Burke and Bill Simmons are a burgeoning media feud, this does now open the door for Brunson to respond to Simmons on his own podcast. Especially with the Celtics and Knicks destined to meet in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.