Tyrese Maxey Makes Unfortunate History in 30-Point Game As Sixers Lose Ninth Straight
The season can't end soon enough for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers nearly ended their losing streak Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, but fell just short to lose their ninth straight. Guard Tyrese Maxey led the team with 30 points, but couldn't find his shot from three-point range, as he shot 0-for-10 from deep on the night.
In the tough loss, Maxey became the first player in NBA history to score 30 or more points while going 0-for-10 from three, per StatMamba. He also had the second most three-point attempts without a make in team history according to Real Sports.
Maxey is shooting 34.9% from three on over nine attempts per game this season. Heading into the night, he made a three in 35 straight games. The last contest in which he didn't have a three-point make came on Dec. 4 in a loss to the Orlando Magic. He's averaging a team-high 27.1 points per game this year, which is the fifth-best scoring average across the NBA.
The Sixers hope find a win Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. After Philly won four games in a row in late January, they have lost 11 of their last 12 games, which includes the past nine in a row. Now sitting at 20-38, the Sixers mull whether to shut down star big man Joel Embiid for the rest of the season. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday that Embiid is “considering alternative options, such as surgery, for his injured left knee.”