Top Rookie and Second-Year Performances from 9th Day of 2026 NBA Preseason

The NBA Preseason continued on Sunday, Oct. 11, with four contests.

After a few solid rookie performances to start the NBA Preseason, Friday night featured impressive performances from a few high-profile rookies and second-year players.

While the preseason isn't a direct indicator of how the upcoming campaign will play out, it is encouraging to see young players log solid showings against other NBA players early in their careers.

Monday features five more games, as Atlanta takes on Oklahoma City, Brooklyn meets Washington, Minnesota squares off against the Knicks and San Antonio travels to Utah. Portland also takes on an international opponent.

The NBA regular season is 10 days away, with three games opening the 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 20, starting with Boston and Detroit.

Here's a look at the top five performances from rookies on the eighth night of preseason action.

Sergio de Larrea, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 25 pick in the 2026 class finished with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, two turnovers and two steals while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 22 minutes against Houston.

Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets

The No. 49 pick in the 2026 class logged 10 points, a rebound, an assist and a turnover while shooting 2-of-3 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line in 16 minutes against Chicago.

Sion James, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 33 pick in the 2025 class finished with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two turnovers while shooting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 21 minutes against Milwaukee.

Liam McNeeley, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 29 pick in the 2025 class accounted for 11 points, five assists and two steals while shooting 4-of-11 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic

The No. 25 pick in the 2025 class notched 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, two turnovers and a steal while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in 26 minutes against Cleveland.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick in the 2026 class tallied 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, five turnovers and a block while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 4-of-7 from the free throw line in 25 minutes against Denver.

Wilson has scored well to start the preseason, but will need to cut down on turnovers as a rookie to be more efficient on offense.