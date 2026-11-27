Friday night’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will determine first place in East Group C and a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.

Technically, both teams could get in depending on the results of Friday’s games, but the winner will automatically win the group and advance. Boston is set as a major favorite at home against a Hawks team that is red hot right now and has won four games in a row.

The Hawks are a top-10 defense in the league this season, and they've gotten by on offense recently even with CJ McCollum banged up.

Meanwhile, Boston had a horrible West Coast trip with losses to Sacramento and Golden State before it bounced back with a win over Washington in NBA Cup action on Tuesday.

Can Jayson Tatum and Co. pick up a win at home, where they are an impressive 6-1 this season?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +8.5 (-110)

Celtics -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hawks: +286

Celtics: -359

Total

222.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Hawks vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, PSN, NBA League Pass

Hawks record: 11-6

Celtics record: 12-6

Hawks vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

CJ McCollum – out

Jock Landale – out

Henri Veesar – out

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Rafael Castro – doubtful

Asa Newell – out

Jalen Wilson – doubtful

Celtics Injury Report

Dillon Mitchell – out

Mitchell Robinson – questionable

Amari Williams – out

Devin Carter – out

Hawks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Paul George OVER 18.5 Points (-106)

There have been some ups and downs for Paul George this season, but he’s been great for the C’s overall, averaging 20.4 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range.

George has cleared 18.5 points in back-to-back games and eight of his 15 appearances overall. While the Hawks are a great defensive team, multiple teams have decided to double Tatum more to get the ball out of his hands.

That could benefit George, who is by far Boston’s best secondary scorer this season. With Derrick White and Payton Pritchard struggling, I don’t mind taking the OVER for George, who is attempting over 16 shots per game.

Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Atlanta to cover on the road:

The Atlanta Hawks are 8-3 in clutch games this season and 11-6 overall, winning four games in a row ahead of this road date against Boston.

This matchup has some huge NBA Cup implications, as the winner will take East Group C and advance to the quarterfinals. The Hawks are massive underdogs against a Boston team that has been slumping, losing some shocking games on a road trip earlier in the month before a bounce-back win over Washington on Tuesday.

Still, I’m fading the C’s in this matchup, as they’ve seen their offense take a step back with Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and others struggling. Boston is more than capable of winning this game, but Atlanta (3-1 against the spread as an underdog) is not being priced as the potential playoff team that it is.

The Hawks are 10th in the NBA in net rating and sixth in defensive rating, so they should be able to get enough stops against a Boston team that is No. 2 in defensive rating. This game also features a Hawks team (No. 1 in pace) that wants to push the ball against a deliberate C’s offense (28th in pace). If Atlanta can get out in transition, it may take Boston out of its rhythm, and right now the C’s lack proven scoring options behind Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

I simply think Boston is laying too many points at home after a pretty poor stretch against some subpar teams.

Pick: Hawks +8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .