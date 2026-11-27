Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Golden State Warriors have struggled all season long without Steph Curry, winning just three of the eight games that the two-time MVP has missed.
Yet, the Warriors are still alive to win West Group C in the NBA Cup, as they could take the top spot with a win over Portland and a Los Angeles Lakers win over San Antonio. The Warriors would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Portland and L.A. in the NBA Cup standings.
Unfortunately, Yaxel Lendeborg and the Warriors are massive underdogs on the road against a Portland team that won’t have both Damian Lillard (calf) and Ja Morant on Friday night.
The Blazers remain in the top-10 in the league in net rating and defensive rating, winning 12 of their 18 games and two in a row.
Portland has played a tough schedule, facing just four teams under .500 this season. So, they’re certainly capable of beating this short-handed Warriors team on Friday.
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Warriors +7.5 (-112)
- Blazers -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +254
- Blazers: -313
Total
- 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 27
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 10-8
- Blazers record: 12-6
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – out
- Moses Moody – out
- Jimmy Butler III – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
- Vit Krejci – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Chris Youngblood – out
- Damian Lillard – out
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deni Avdija OVER 25.5 Points (-107)
This could be a huge game for Avdija, who is averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from 3.
Avdija is going to be the go-to option with both Lillard and Morant sidelined, and he’s scored 26 or more points in five of his last six games.
The Warriors are 12th in the league in defensive rating, but Avdija should get even more on-ball reps with Lillard being a late scratch on Friday.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading this Golden State offense against Portland:
The Golden State Warriors’ offense has gone in the tank without Steph Curry, as they’re averaging just 104.3 points per game in the eight games that he’s missed, failing to clear 104.5 points in five of those games.
In fact, they haven’t reached 100 points in all five of those matchups.
Golden State got on track with a win over the lowly Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but Friday’s meeting with Portland is a much tougher matchup. The Blazers are seventh in the NBA in defensive rating and eighth in opponent points per game in the 2026-27 season.
With Curry still out, Golden State is going to have a tough time navigating a defense that features Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan and others. I’m going to take the UNDER on Golden State’s team total since it’s shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3 without the two-time league MVP in action this season.
Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2