The Golden State Warriors have struggled all season long without Steph Curry, winning just three of the eight games that the two-time MVP has missed.

Yet, the Warriors are still alive to win West Group C in the NBA Cup, as they could take the top spot with a win over Portland and a Los Angeles Lakers win over San Antonio. The Warriors would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Portland and L.A. in the NBA Cup standings.

Unfortunately, Yaxel Lendeborg and the Warriors are massive underdogs on the road against a Portland team that won’t have both Damian Lillard (calf) and Ja Morant on Friday night.

The Blazers remain in the top-10 in the league in net rating and defensive rating, winning 12 of their 18 games and two in a row.

Portland has played a tough schedule, facing just four teams under .500 this season. So, they’re certainly capable of beating this short-handed Warriors team on Friday.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +7.5 (-112)

Blazers -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Warriors: +254

Blazers: -313

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors record: 10-8

Blazers record: 12-6

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – out

Moses Moody – out

Jimmy Butler III – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Blazers Injury Report

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Vit Krejci – out

Ja Morant – out

Chris Youngblood – out

Damian Lillard – out

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Deni Avdija OVER 25.5 Points (-107)

This could be a huge game for Avdija, who is averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from 3.

Avdija is going to be the go-to option with both Lillard and Morant sidelined, and he’s scored 26 or more points in five of his last six games.

The Warriors are 12th in the league in defensive rating, but Avdija should get even more on-ball reps with Lillard being a late scratch on Friday.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading this Golden State offense against Portland:

The Golden State Warriors’ offense has gone in the tank without Steph Curry, as they’re averaging just 104.3 points per game in the eight games that he’s missed, failing to clear 104.5 points in five of those games.

In fact, they haven’t reached 100 points in all five of those matchups.

Golden State got on track with a win over the lowly Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but Friday’s meeting with Portland is a much tougher matchup. The Blazers are seventh in the NBA in defensive rating and eighth in opponent points per game in the 2026-27 season.

With Curry still out, Golden State is going to have a tough time navigating a defense that features Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan and others. I’m going to take the UNDER on Golden State’s team total since it’s shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3 without the two-time league MVP in action this season.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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