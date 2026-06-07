Coveted Recruits Lead USA, Canada to Title Matchup at FIBA U18 AmeriCup

The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, but the next wave of prospects is currently on display at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

This year, León, Mexico, plays host to the event, which features national teams from the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Canada, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Mexico. Teams are comprised of players 18-years-old and younger from the aforementioned nations.

The 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIBA U19 World Cup.

In 2024, Team USA won the U18 AmeriCup, beating Argentina in the title game. That year, the American squad featured Darius Acuff Jr., Morez Johnson Jr., Jeremiah Fears and other notable names.

The event comes to a close on Sunday, June 7, with the gold medal matchup, which features Team USA and Team Canada.

Led by four-star prospect Lyris Robinson, Canada defeated Puerto Rico in the semifinals to reach the title game. Robinson tallied a team-high 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free throw line in 16 minutes on the floor.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Robinson is rated the No. 75 overall prospect and No. 8 shooting guard in the 2027 recruiting class by the 247Sports composite rankings. Alongside the Bella Vista Prep (AZ) standout, incoming Duke freshman Maxime Meyer has also performed well throughout the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

Incoming Connecticut freshman Colben Landrew and incoming Illinois freshman Quentin Coleman starred for Team USA in a semifinal win against Brazil.

Landrew finished with a team-high 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, the Wheeler (GA) star is rated the No. 25 overall player and No. 7 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Landrew will join Silas Demary Jr., Braylon Mullins and others on what should be another strong Huskies' squad that is fresh off a national title game appearance.

Coleman notched 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. The Principia School (MO) standout is rated the No. 13 overall player and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

Coleman will join a host of returnees from the Fighting Illini's 2026 Final Four team, and could follow Keaton Wagler as the next Illinois guard to be a one-and-done prospect.

Both Landrew and Coleman have the potential to be premier prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft with strong freshman seasons.