Rutgers Duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey Will be Must-Watch in 2024-25 College Season
The College basketball season is right around the corner and one of the most fun teams to watch will be the Rutgers Scarlet Knights who every basketball fan should be keeping a close eye on. The surprising home of two of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft - Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey each committed to the Big Ten squad that is far from a powerhouse, blue blood or basketball factory.
Carving out their own path in Piscataway, NJ Harper and Bailey are expected to take the 15-17 Scarlet Knights from a year ago to new heights, an NCAA Tournament bid doesn't seem too lofty for the five-star duo on a roster that only boasts six freshmen alongside them for Steve Pikiell's squad.
To this point, Pikiell has sent Eugene Omoruyi (after a stop at Oregon) and Ron Harper Jr. to the NBA in his time with Rutgers, dating back to 2015. With some G Leauge products such as Caleb McConnell to date, this is a big test for how the Rutgers bench boss can manage a pair of lottery picks.
These are two players who are no-brainer top-five picks already receiving rave reviews before stepping onto the college hardwood.
"What stands out about Harper relative to other players his age is the poise. He’s consistent and reliable with an incredible natural feel on both ends. He’s a smooth lefty with length and has a frame that should have no problem adding more weight to be NBA-ready as a rookie. He isn’t an elite athlete but makes up for it in other ways," Draft Digest wrote on Harper in a scouting report.
"A creative shot-maker, Bailey has the ability to generate looks for himself in isolation and known down very advanced shots. His jumper is fluid and projects to translate moving forward, even as the 3-point line continues to get deeper. He’s also a better facilitator for others than he gets credit for, making him a legitimate offensive engine," Draft Digest wrote on Bailey in a scouting report.
Though, as we have seen in prior seasons with other dynamic duos teaming up, for various reasons things do not always go according to plan. No matter what, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be must-watch TV either due to their fun style of play of things going head scratchingly wrong.
However, if both stay healthy, Harper and Bailey seem too talented not to figure out how to work together and highlight each other strengths en route to the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.