San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle Finding Comfortability Ahead of Season
Stephon Castle's rookie season is primed to be one of the most impactful and calculated of any first-year player in 2024-25. His pace, competency as a playmaker, shot creator and versatility as a defender isn't just satisfying for the hopeful improvement of the Spurs, but it's also downright pretty to watch.
Give-and-gos, methodically splitting defenders on the drive, spotting up from outside off the catch, the former UConn Husky and national champion looked very comfortable throughout his five preseason contests. Against the Houston Rockets specifically, 16 points on 42.9% shooting, though only hitting 1-of-5 from three, showed a lot of those different scoring preparations for the 6-foot-5 guard.
He also added two steals but negated that with two turnovers, and garnered three assists with four rebounds.
But his ability to score in double digits in three out of five games on a solid shooting percentage is telling alongside the value he adds that isn't accounted in the box score -- as his defensive intangibles is what Gregg Popovich will lean on in his role throughout the season, not necessarily his offensive output. That'll be important as well when working off the ball with veteran Chris Paul at the helm, or dictating the offense when Paul is off the floor, but Castle's defensive range will be massive and the most immediate point of impact for the rookie.
There should be a lot of faith instilled in Castle following his injury in Summer League seeping into a strong preseason performance, as he'll likely end up as one of the more reliable and successful picks in this draft class based on his play style, maturity and decision making at this point in his young career.
