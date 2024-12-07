Draymond Green Had Admirable Reaction to Coming Off Bench in Warriors' Loss
Draymond Green came off the bench in favor of Jonathan Kuminga for the Golden State Warriors on Friday.
Green still played 26 minutes, just three less than Kuminga, and filled the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.
Head coach Steve Kerr said the change is something he wants to look at going forward, too.
"We're trying to maximize Jonathan," Kerr said to reporters after Golden State's 107-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "Playing him with (Andrew Wiggins) and (Kevon Looney) to start with that group. It means that Draymond doesn't have to guard the opposing center from the get-go, which is important and we can close with Draymond at the five."
Green was asked about the change, too, and had an admirable reaction in prioritizing Kuminga's development.
"I care about this organization," Green said to the media following the game via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "And a lot of people in this organization, including myself, think (Kuminga) is next. So, if he's next, at some point we got to see it. And for him to do that, he needs the opportunity. If the opportunity falls on you, being me, then that's what it is."
Kuminga scored a career-high 33 points on Thursday when Green and Steph Curry were both out due to injuries, which likely influenced the starting lineup shift the following night. Starting in place of Green on Friday, Kuminga scored 13 points. An off night for the Warriors overall as they shot just 39% from the field and 28.2% from three, but Kuminga's 13 points were behind only Curry on the team, who had 23.
The Warriors have a chance to get the Timberwolves back on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET where Kuminga should get another opportunity to run with the ones.
You can hear Green's full comments on the lineup change here: