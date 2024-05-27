Draymond Green Blasts Karl-Anthony Towns After Timberwolves’ Game 3 Loss
The Minnesota Timberwolves are now a loss away from having their magical season come to an end after falling to the Mavericks, 116-107, in Sunday night's Game 3 of the Western Conference finals in Dallas.
The Timberwolves were flying high entering the series after beating Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals, but they haven't been able to hold off the Mavs late in each game and could now get swept Tuesday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns had a rough shooting night for the Timberwolves, missing all eight of his three-point attempts. Draymond Green, who has been on TNT's Inside the NBA during the series, didn't hold back on KAT after the game, saying: "He's just not answering the bell. And this is who KAT's been in his career, when the going gets tough, they say he goes the other way."
Here's that postgame moment:
The Timberwolves have had a chance to win each game in this series, only to fall short in the end. They can't let that happen again, or they'll be off to Cancun.