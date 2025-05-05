SI

Steph Curry Broke Out ‘Night Night’ Celebration After Late Explosion to Eliminate Rockets

Curry broke out his signature celebration after a dagger three from Buddy Hield.

Liam McKeone

Curry had a tough night before blowing up in the fourth quarter of Game 7.
Curry had a tough night before blowing up in the fourth quarter of Game 7. / Troy Taormina/Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were locked in a physical battle with the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their Western Conference playoff series on Sunday night. Then Steph Curry arrived.

The Warriors had been kept afloat by Buddy Hield (33 points on the night) and the combined efforts of the other Golden State players through three quarters. Curry was struggling to find his shot, again, against the Rockets and Amen Thompson. But when the Dubs entered the fourth quarter up by eight, it was winning time—and Curry showed up.

The superstar shooter scored 14 points in the final frame. He missed only one shot, and hit a pair of classic Curry three-pointers. Then, to top it off, he found Hield in the corner for one last three with about three minutes remaining. Hield found nothing but net, putting GSW up by 20; the shot effectively served as the final nail in the coffin for Houston.

As such, Curry then broke out his signature "night night" celebration after assisting Hield on the field goal.

Curry finished with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, with 19 of those points coming in the second half. He and the Warriors survive to move onto the second round, where Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves await.

