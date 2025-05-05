Draymond Green Delivered Four-Word Message to Rockets in Final Moments of Game 7
The Golden State Warriors lived to fight another day on Sunday, defeating the Houston Rockets 103-89 in Game 7 to move on in the NBA playoffs. Buddy Hield proved the hero for Golden State, blowing up for 33 points in the deciding game to keep the team buoyed before a late Steph Curry flurry put the Rockets away.
And, of course, the game could not end without a message from Draymond Green. The former Defensive Player of the Year was in the middle of all the action throughout the hard-fought series and such was the case again on Sunday in Game 7. In the final minutes of the Warriors' win, he delivered a five-word message to a TNT camera.
"Goodnight. It's been real," said Green with the camera inches from his face.
Green, the NBA's leading antagonizer, was up to all his old tricks throughout the physical series. But his Warriors proved victorious, and he did his part to help push them over the finish line. Green finished with 16 points, including an early pair of three-pointers, to go with six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.
The Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs beginning on Tuesday.