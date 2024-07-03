Draymond Green Says He Didn't Attempt to Convince Klay Thompson to Stay With Warriors
Earlier this week, Klay Thompson agreed on terms to a sign-and-trade that will see him change from the Golden State Warriors—who he spent 13 seasons with—to the Dallas Mavericks. It will be strange to see Thompson play in a jersey other than a Golden State one, considering all that Thompson was a part of with the Warriors dynasty.
Thompson won four championships and was named to five All-Star teams during his time with the Warriors. One part of the duo of the "Splash Brothers" alongside Stephen Curry, the two superstars along with Green and Andre Iguodala were the only players to be on all four title-winning teams.
Green, with his reputation for being more than willing to voice his opinion, says that as Thompson was making his decision he didn't try to interfere.
"I was headed to my daughter's recital. So I wasn't able to go as in-depth to the conversation as maybe I would have ... When Klay told me I was just able to listen. And it wasn't like a, 'Yo we should finish like this,' or a, 'You should rethink this,' it was just like a, 'Wow, yeah, alright, like, congrats, bro, I'm happy for you," Green said on his podcast on Tuesday night.
That's not different from Curry, who Thompson requested not to leverage his influence with the franchise to get him back in Golden State.
"I didn't even attempt to want to talk him out of leaving," Green said. "To see him struggle the way he did last year ... I'd hope the care that you would have for that person would go far beyond what you may feel is best for you or what you want to see."
Over the last few seasons, the reality of Thompson leaving the Warriors appeared more possible considering the sharpshooter's multiple injury recoveries, a decline in production, and eventually coming off the bench at times during the 2023-24 season.
Now, Thompson will join the Mavericks who won a Western Conference championship last year. Thompson's deal is for three years.