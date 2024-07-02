Klay Thompson Requested Steph Curry Not Campaign for His Warriors Return, per Report
Klay Thompson is no longer a Golden State Warrior after spending 13 seasons with the organization and winning four NBA championships. It was a heck of a run and the sharpshooter will now attempt to help the Dallas Mavericks clear that last obstacle standing between them and a title. As jarring as it'll be to see him in a different uniform, a parting of ways between player and franchise is not entirely surprising given all the tea leaves that emerged during a prolonged decision-making process that culminated on Monday when the news was announced.
We're learning a bit more about all that went on behind the scenes and one interesting thing that did not happen is Thompson's fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry vigorously campaigning to keep the band together. Anthony Slater has the following nugget in a story for the New York Times:
It’s been a layered five-year path to this divorce, splintering last season, sprouting earlier and finalizing in the last couple weeks, where —among the conversations Thompson had, league sources said — was a request of Stephen Curry not to exert his significant organizational influence and up the temperature with management to ensure Thompson’s return. Curry’s measured voice, even if it altered the outcome, wouldn’t change the genuineness of Joe Lacob and the front office’s true desire to have Thompson back.
Slater's piece is comprehensive and full of a good deal of new information, including that the end result hasn't been in doubt for some time now.
But his decision, as one source put it, became easy when the Warriors kicked him down the summer pecking order. They paid a record luxury-tax bill last season and didn’t make the playoffs, a cost-versus-benefit that is untenable. So Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy, Kirk Lacob and their front office set off this offseason to explore big-picture moves that could vault them into contention and salary-slicing moves that were more reasonable.
There was little communication between Thompson, the Warriors and Thompson’s agent, Greg Lawrence, and ultimately no offer in this cycle. Warriors sources maintained a plan to eventually make a competitive offer in relation to his market once other business was settled. But they never had the chance. Many league sources said Thompson’s decision to depart was unofficially made weeks ago.
It's always a difficult dance when a legend nearing the end of his career with a club they've helped have incredible success needs to be paid. It doesn't sound like this was the most feel-good process but, hey, that's business. And in this particular case there's a decent argument to be made that both parties could benefit from a parting of ways.