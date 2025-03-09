Draymond Green Did Something So Funny After Steph Curry Reached Career Milestone
The Golden State Warriors have finally found their groove this NBA season capping off a 115-105 win over the Detroit Pistons in the first of a seven-game homestand Saturday night.
The team is now 11-2 since trading for Jimmy Butler in early February, and one could even say: The vibes are back.
In recent weeks, Warriors star Steph Curry has seemingly stepped onto the court with a renewed sense of joy and love for the game, and it shows. Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, dropped 32 points against the Pistons on Saturday and also made some special NBA history in the process, surpassing 25,000 points with a three-pointer in the third quarter.
Curry became the 26th player in league history to reach that milestone, a feat that wasn’t lost on teammate Draymond Green.
After the Warriors’ win, Green reportedly ran into the team’s locker room yelling, “I got the ball!”
Curry followed shortly after, yelling, “Boom boom boom!”
Curry told reporters after the game that Green would be keeping his 25,000 career points game ball.
“Yeah, he’s gonna keep it for me,” Curry said. “I heard he’s got a little bit of KD’s memorabilia. He’s just collecting stuff for all of us. I’ll come back and get it eventually.”
At the rate the Warriors are playing, there’s no rush. Golden State improved to 36-28 and currently holds a slim lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed in the West.