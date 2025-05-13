Draymond Green Felt Like a 'Coward' for What He Did After Warriors' Loss
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are now on the brink of elimination after a second half flurry by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. With Stephen Curry confirming that he is not Superman and probably won't be putting on that cape to help in overcoming a 3-1 series deficit, things are starting to look bleak.
Green began his postgame podium commentary by looking back instead of forward, apologizing for not speaking to the media after Golden State's Game 3 loss.
"Before I start I want to apologize to y'all," Green said. "I didn't talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated ... and I felt like a coward when I got home so I wanted to apologize to y'all for that."
It's a nice thought but a completely unnecessary mea culpa. The world is not suffering from a lack of accessibility to Green's thoughts on basketball and beyond. He may be the player that it's least credible to accuse of ducking a tough loss or setback or anything really.
The Warriors' remaining veteran presence faced the music after defeat and could get the opportunity to face it again after elimination. Feel confident that there will not be an absence of Green commentary going forward.