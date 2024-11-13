Draymond Green Gives Hilarious Answer About Keeping in Touch With Klay Thompson
After 12 seasons as teammates and four NBA titles together, it's no surprise that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Dallas Mavericks wing Klay Thompson remain close friends.
Much has been made of Thompson's close relationship with Steph Curry, as the two were aptly dubbed the "Splash Brothers" during their time with the Warriors for their ability to make a ton of threes. But Green played an important role during Golden State's four NBA title runs, and the trio is synonymous with the franchise-altering era of Warriors basketball.
But don't expect Green to catch up much with Thompson during the season, even though Green maintains that the two former teammates remain close friends.
"I saw him. I told him 'Way to shoot.' As far as keeping in touch...you ever tried to keep in touch with Klay?" Green asked a reporter to a chorus of laughs. "It's a very one-sided thing. The love is there, the relationship is there. I'll get back in touch after the season. We'll both be in LA and we'll kick it and spend some time together. But I'm not adding more gray hairs to myself just trying to chase Klay down."
Green will see Thompson at least three more times before the regular season is finished, and perhaps in the playoffs as well. They'll have plenty of time to catch up in the offseason, but for now, both will look to lead their teams to another title as Western Conference rivals.