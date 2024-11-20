Draymond Green Calls Grizzlies Coach a 'Softie' for Flagrant Foul Complaint
Draymond Green had some words for Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.
During Friday night's Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors game, Green committed a transition take foul on Zach Edey after he lost the ball on a drive to the hoop. Once Edey came up with the ball, Green wrapped his elbow around Edey's ankle, which tripped the big man as he tried to initiate the Grizzlies' offense.
The foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1 following an NBA review the next day.
Green was ejected at the end of the game, separate from the foul on Edey, as he argued foul calls and received two technicals which ended his night in the final minutes. Jenkins expressed his dismay to reporters that Green wasn't ejected sooner for the foul that brought Edey to the floor.
"Draymond grabs (Edey's) leg and pulls him down. Doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins told reporters after Friday's game. "I know there's a code in this league and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointed."
Green clapped back at Jenkins on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, with some choice words for Memphis' coach.
"You got janky Taylor Jenkins, who's a softie," Green exclaimed on his show. "Bro, this is game 11 and you're running to the media crying about a foul.
"Guess what you just taught your 7'3" rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We're bigs, we're big men. You don't run to the media talking about a foul, you're a big man. He's supposed to protect Ja Morant and you're setting him up to where Ja Morant is going to be protecting him."
Green said that Jenkins's complaint will set up players around the league to think Edey is soft, too, and potentially go at him more. Spicy.
The Warriors (10-3) travel to play the Grizzlies (8-6) on Dec. 19. Get your popcorn ready.