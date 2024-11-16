NBA Escalates Draymond Green Incident to Flagrant 1 Foul for Tripping Zach Edey
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's transition take foul on Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during Friday's game was upgraded to a flagrant 1 following a review by the NBA, the league announced Saturday.
In the third quarter with 7:06 remaining in Golden State's 123-118 win over Memphis, Green lost the ball on a drive to the basket, and the loose ball was picked up by Edey, who passed the ball but was tripped as Green appeared to grab his leg.
Edey immediately yelled in frustration in Green's direction after the incident. Green was later assessed a pair of technical fouls after arguing a foul call with under two minutes remaining, and then ejected from the game.
After the contest, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that he believed Green's apparent trip of Edey was worthy of an ejection.
"Draymond grabs (Edey's) leg and pulls him down. Doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins said. "I know there's a code in this league and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointed."
Ultimately, the league rectified the situation Saturday.