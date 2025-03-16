Draymond Green Hits Steph Curry's Signature Celebration After Game-Clinching Basket vs Knicks
Draymond Green took a leaf out of superstar teammate Stephen Curry's book during the Golden State Warriors' 97-94 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night at the Chase Center.
Green, often a facilitator rather than a scorer for the Warriors offense, opted for the latter role this time with the result of the game still up in the air. With 25.1 seconds left in the game and Golden State leading 92-88, Green and Curry reversed roles. The latter screened Green's man at the top of the key, freeing up Green for a drive to the basket.
Green made the layup, which gave the Warriors what would prove to be an insurmountable, six-point lead. And then the Warriors star hit Curry's iconic, "night night" celebration.
Green's clutch basket came with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns in pursuit on defense. The Warriors star recently made headlines when he questioned if Towns had missed a game against the Warriors earlier in March because he was avoiding Golden State star Jimmy Butler, with whom he has a bit of a tense history.
Towns actually missed the game against the Warriors because he was mourning the death of one of his girlfriend's closest friends. Green, when told of this fact, offered his "well-wishes" to Towns's family, but stopped short of apologizing for his false accusation.
Those wondering if there would be any tension between the two on the court didn't have to wait long. After Towns was whistled for a personal foul in the second quarter with 8:08 remaining, he and Green exchanged some words.
Later in the game, Towns made a driving layup with Green defending—and the Knicks star had something to say after the made shot.
Green finished with nine points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in the Warriors' win.