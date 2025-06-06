Draymond Green Had Jokes Explaining Why He's Glad Warriors Got Eliminated From Playoffs
Among the goals Draymond Green set for the 2024-25 season was to reduce the amount of technical fouls he received. Prior to the season, Green said on his podcast that he would have fewer than 10 technical fouls this past season and perhaps even less than eight.
Green was unable to achieve that goal, and was assessed 13 technical fouls during the season. He did improve from the season before when he received 17 technical fouls, but still was unable to stay under 10 technicals.
Green said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week that he then went into the postseason thinking he wasn't going to end up getting technicals. Once again, that proved untrue, and Green then joked that he was glad the Warriors lost in the Minnesota Timberwolves in the postseason so he didn't keep picking up more technical fouls.
"I actually try not to [get a technical] now, which I'm embarrassed to say," Green told Kimmel. "I went into the playoffs like, 'I'm not getting any techs. I'm locked in.' I had five in three games. You only get seven for the playoffs. Thank God we lost."
In all seriousness, Green acknowledged it's been hard watching postseason games after Golden State was eliminated, but he watches them for his podcast. The Warriors were optimistic about their title hopes after acquiring Jimmy Butler midseason, but Steph Curry's hamstring injury proved too much to overcome.