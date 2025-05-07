Draymond Green Provides Update on Warriors' Extended Batman Universe
The Golden State Warriors have done two things this postseason: Remind everyone that their dynasty may not have reached its conclusion and raised awareness about all the characters involved in Batman IP. Jimmy Butler dubbed Stephen Curry "Batman" after the Warriors escaped the Play-In Tournament. A few days later he said he'd gladly play the role of Robin.
With Buddy Hield exploding in Game 7 of the series against Houston and following that up with another impressive showing in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Draymond Green got on the microphone and helpfully explained that he too is now in the mix.
"Robin turned into Batman," Green said. "Alfred turned into Robin."
This is a huge day for all the Alfredheads out there. One of the most chronically under-appreciated characters through all iterations of the franchise. Real ones know that he was and always will be the glue that holds the whole thing together. Bruce Wayne would never have become a vigilante crime-fighting machine without the tender care of Alfred. Not just a butler, Alfred is a father figure, a confidant, a fixer and a life coach for a clearly going-through-some-stuff Batman.
Although, shouldn't Jimmy Butler be Alfred? The connection is right there in the name. Confusing how all this works.
But yes, if you're scoring at home: Curry is Batman, Butler is Robin and Hield is now Alfred. We'll see if a Commissioner Gordon materializes as Golden State continues its playoff run.