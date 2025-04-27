NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post After Warriors-Rockets Game 3
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors had one of their most improbable wins of the season when they took down the second-seed Houston Rockets without Jimmy Butler.
Throughout the season, the Warriors have had a horrible track record without Jimmy Butler, but somehow the team figured out a way to win in their most important game of the season. Butler has been publicly vocal about how he considers himself to be Curry's Robin to his Batman.
“I think any team has a chance when I’m on the team," Butler said last week. "But I know that every team has a chance if Steph is on the team. I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman.”
After the Warriors defeated the Rockets on Saturday night, Butler went to social media to make a post that got Warriors fans excited. He posted a cryptic message calling Steph Curry his Batman yet again.
"thanks batman and team. excluding buddy," Butler said on Instagram.
Butler posted a photoshopped image of Batman getting the bat-signal, but with Steph Curry's logo as the image.
Fans have been anxiously waiting for Butler's return after his numerous teases on social media. After Saturday night's game, reports flew about Butler
Via @anthonyVslater: "Jimmy Butler worked out on the practice court pregame, per source. Medical team held him out to give body two more days to heal, but there’s a belief he will be back for Game 4 on Monday night with the Warriors searching for 3-1 series lead over the Rockets."
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets at 10:00 p.m. EST on Monday night for Game 4.
