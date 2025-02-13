Draymond Green Says He Received Warning From NBA for Playing Too Aggressively
Draymond Green said on the latest episode of his podcast that he has received a warning from the NBA for playing too aggressively. The Golden State Warriors star talked about how the team's trade for Jimmy Butler has brought him into "win-now" mode, which he sees as spurring the latest warning from the NBA.
“I got a warning apparently from the league the other day that the last few games I’ve been playing too aggressively, and that they're warning me," Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. "What does that mean? I don’t know. But apparently, me being in ‘go win’ mode is a problem.”
Davis, Green's co-host, added: "What does that mean? I don't see nothing wrong with that."
Green has previously been penalized for aggressive actions on the basketball court on multiple occasions. He has been suspended six times over his career, including for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and hitting Jusuf Nurkić in the face, the latter of which resulted in an indefinite suspension from the NBA.
This season, Green was ejected from a game in November after receiving two technical fouls during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, including for tripping Zach Edey. Earlier this week, Green was handed a technical foul for yelling at a referee.