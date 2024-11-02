Draymond Green Shares Theory on Why Grant Williams Fouled Celtics' Jayson Tatum
In an odd scene on Friday night, Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams, a friend and former teammate of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, barreled into Tatum, who was bringing the ball up the court after a defensive rebound, and knocked the Celtics star to the ground during Boston's 124-209 victory at the Spectrum Center.
Williams was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game, even though there were a little over two minutes remaining in the contest. After the game, Tatum's teammate Jaylen Brown took exception to Williams's foul, likening it to a Ray Lewis tackle, and even questioning Williams's purported friendship with Tatum. Williams told reporters the play "definitely wasn't intentional."
But Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who competed against and defeated the likes of Tatum, Williams and Brown in the 2022 NBA Finals, wasn't buying Williams's explanation. The Warriors star took to X (formerly Twitter) following the Celtics-Hornets game and called out Williams.
Then, Green called Williams "a goofy" for smiling during his postgame media availability with reporters.
But, in perhaps his most interesting tweet in the series of four he sent out, was one where he floated a theory as to why Williams would do such a thing to Tatum, whom he called "one of my closest friends in the league."
"He mad at JT about something lol…" Green wrote. "he was suppose to keep him in Boston lol. JT got a ring and dude let his frustrations out about it."
Basically, Green is suggesting that Williams, who was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade in July of 2023, could be harboring resentment towards Tatum, whose Celtics went on to win a championship ring without Williams this past season. There haven't been any reports indicating that Tatum lobbied—or didn't lobby—the Celtics to keep Williams. And Green is just spitballing here.
But it's certainly an interesting theory.
The defending-champion Celtics improved to 5-1 with Friday's victory, while the Hornets dropped to 2-3.