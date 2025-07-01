Duncan Robinson Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Pistons After Sign-and-Trade From Heat
The Detroit Pistons made their way back to the playoffs in 2024-25 as they won 44 games, their most wins in a season since 2015-16.
They've been aggressive in the offseason as they look to make a longer stay in the playoffs next year, and the team made another big splash on Tuesday, adding one of the league's premier sharpshooters to their ranks.
The Pistons acquired Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat on Tuesday and agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract with the 31-year-old, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
To complete the sign and trade, Detroit sent Simone Fontecchio to the Heat.
With Malik Beasley facing an uncertain future amid an investigation into potential illegal gambling activity related to NBA games, the Pistons developed a major need on the wing, and they answered that with one of the most experienced three-point shooters in the NBA.
Robinson is a career 39.7% shooter from deep, coming off a strong season in 2024-25 in which he averaged 2.6 threes per game at a 39.3% clip. He started 37 games in Miami last year, averaging 11 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds.