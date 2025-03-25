Dwight Howard Had Awesome Time Dancing to Orlando Magic Theme Song After Win vs. Lakers
Monday night was one to remember for the Orlando Magic who notched a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and inducted Dwight Howard into the franchise's Hall of Fame. The win kept them in sole possession of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and barring a complete collapse, the young team will have a chance to make a run through the Play-In tournament. Vibes were unusually high for a late-March regular season tilt and Howard must be credited in some part for the success.
As such he was brought out to midcourt to press play on the Orlando Magic's theme song—an eternal classic that brings 1993 to life with an infectious chorus and verses. And Howard absolutely crushed what could be an otherwise awkward job of dancing around to the jam.
In fact, it might be fair to argue that no one has ever been better at playing the song.
Just when you think Howard has busted his last go-to move, he explores the space and takes things up to 11 by grabbing a fake ray gun.
Good luck getting this out of your head today. You're going to be elbow-deep in a spreadsheet and OR-LANDO MA-GIC OR-LANDO MA-GIC is going to escape your lips at an embarrassingly loud volume. That's just the way this works.