Dwight Howard Pitches Himself to Join the Thunder After Chet Holmgren’s Injury
Two days after being eliminated from this season of Dancing With the Stars, Dwight Howard already pitched himself to return to the NBA, this time playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. After that, he joined Taiwan's T1 League. The 38-year-old sounds like he wants to return to the NBA.
The Thunder are without their star center as Chet Holmgren is expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks with a hip fracture. This is what sparked Howard's idea to pitch himself to replace Holmgren.
“OKC, ya boy is ready. What’s happening? Y’all need a big," Howard said on KG Certified. "Y'all need a vet. Y'all need somebody that's gonna bring some energy. I ain't got nothing to do neither; I just got finished dancing. ... I'd go to OKC right now. ... Two-year [deal], let me finish out. We get y'all a championship and maybe another one."
Howard mentioned how he won an NBA title with Alex Caruso, who is currently playing for the Thunder, on the Lakers in 2020. Oklahoma City is definitely one of the top contenders for the NBA title this season, and Howard thinks he can help them reach that goal.
The Thunder are starting Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Jalen Williams in the frontcourt with Holmgren out. Williams is averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.