Dwight Howard Roasts Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert Contract Extension

Former NBA star Dwight Howard roasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for the massive contract extension handed out to Rudy Gobert.
Former NBA star Dwight Howard roasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for their decision to give Rudy Gobert a massive three-year, $110 million contract extension earlier this week.

Gobert, who has played well in Minnesota over the last couple seasons since arriving from the Utah Jazz, will be relied upon even more heavily this season after the franchise traded away Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason in a package to acquire veterans Julius Randle and Donta DiVincenzo. The new contract certainly is a bet on Gobert's play in an expanded role in the frontcourt.

"He got three more years?" Howard said with a laugh on the Gil's Arena podcast this week. "Minnesota! Y'all could have given me $10 mill! What? They could've given me $10 mill for the rest of the season!"

"They could have given you $10 dollars too," another member of the set chimed in.

"They could've gave me $10 dollars!" Howard reiterated.

Clearly, Howard, Gilbert Arenas and others believe that the Timberwolves overpaid Gobert, but only time will tell.

Minnesota dropped its opener 110-103 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Gobert scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the loss.

