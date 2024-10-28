SI

Dwyane Wade Names the Actor Who His Miami Heat Statue Actually Looks Like

Ryan Phillips

The Heat unveiled a statue depicting Wade on Sunday.
The Heat unveiled a statue depicting Wade on Sunday.
Dwyane Wade has some pretty honest opinions about his new statue too.

The Miami Heat unveiled a statue honoring Wade outside the Kaseya Center on Sunday and reactions were swift and pretty brutal. Most believed the statue looked nothing like the Hall of Fame guard who led Miami to three NBA titles.

Wade was asked about the statue on Monday and if he'd heard the criticisms. He was quick to admit had.

"Yeah, I have an iPhone," Wade said. "Social media world is about opinions. Send some memes. We don't care. It was a special moment yesterday, my family and I ... It don't need to look like me. It's an artistic version of me."

That's a great attitude to have about the whole thing. Wade also mentioned that he thinks the statue makes him look like an iconic actor. According to Will Manso, Wade laughed and said the jawline made him look like Laurence Fishburne.

That's a great call by Wade. Some suggested it looked like Kelsey Grammar, but Fishburne is the more accurate take.

