Report: Former NBA Guard Eric Bledsoe Arrested on Allegations of Domestic Violence

Former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.
Former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a woman in the face, according to a report from TMZ citing the California highway patrol.

Bledsoe was arrested at 2:30 a.m. local time after California state highway patrol officers investigated a report of domestic violence on a freeway outside Los Angeles.

Bledsoe was put into custody at a gas station near US-101 in California after authorities found him with a woman who was suffering from "bruising and swelling" in her face, who said that Bledsoe hit her. Bledsoe was arrested after he refused to provide a statement to law enforcement regarding the incident.

Bledsoe played 12 NBA seasons, averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game on 45.2% shooting while playing for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. He was named First-Team All-Defense in 2018–19 and Second-Team All-Defense in 2019–20 with the Bucks.

He has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season.

