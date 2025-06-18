Report: Former NBA Guard Eric Bledsoe Arrested on Allegations of Domestic Violence
Former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a woman in the face, according to a report from TMZ citing the California highway patrol.
Bledsoe was arrested at 2:30 a.m. local time after California state highway patrol officers investigated a report of domestic violence on a freeway outside Los Angeles.
Bledsoe was put into custody at a gas station near US-101 in California after authorities found him with a woman who was suffering from "bruising and swelling" in her face, who said that Bledsoe hit her. Bledsoe was arrested after he refused to provide a statement to law enforcement regarding the incident.
Bledsoe played 12 NBA seasons, averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game on 45.2% shooting while playing for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. He was named First-Team All-Defense in 2018–19 and Second-Team All-Defense in 2019–20 with the Bucks.
He has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season.