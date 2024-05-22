Ernie Johnson Gave a Powerful Speech About Gratitude After Winning Sports Emmy
Turner Sports host Ernie Johnson captured the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Studio Host on Tuesday night, and gave an exceptional acceptance speech about gratitude.
Johnson, who is known as one of the "good guys" in the business, made sure to make the award about everybody else rather than himself.
"Very grateful for this," Johnson began, as he started the speech with a story about spending time with his family in Nashville for his oldest granddaughter's birthday over the weekend. "...At one point I had one of my grandkids in my arms and we're swaying to the music as Drew Holcomb sings a song called Gratitude. And it's in moments like that where you're holding your world right there with the reminder to be grateful."
Johnson then had many people in attendance to thank.
"We can all be grateful for what we do," Johnson continued. "Who in this room doesn't consider what they have a 'get to' job. I get to do this. I get to work with Pedro Martinez. I get to work with Kenny and Chuck and Shaq. So I'm grateful for that. I'm grateful I got to sit here and listen to James Brown tonight. I'm grateful for this family at TNT. 35 years I've been at this company. I get to go to work with you guys, and I'll forever be grateful for that. I'm grateful also to be in the company of Scott Van Pelt, Kevin Burkhardt, Malika Andrews - who's working tonight, Rece Davis. There's no reason for me to be standing here tonight. But I'll take it," Johnson quipped to a rousing applause at the end.
It's no surprise that Johnson aced his acceptance speech, while showing a great deal of humility in the process.
He'll be back on the air for Inside the NBA on Wednesday night, when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off the Western Conference finals.