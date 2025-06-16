ESPN Is Adding New Twist to Thunder-Pacers Game 5 NBA Finals Broadcast
The NBA has been listening to its fans this postseason and making some fun changes in return.
For Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, ESPN, which is broadcasting the series, will showcase the starting lineup introductions during the broadcast. This is the first time the league has done this during the NBA Finals since 2013, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Fans watching Game 5 at home will be able to see stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren get introduced in front of Thunder fans at Paycom Center, while the Pacers endure a not-so-friendly reception on the road.
This change comes shortly after the league responded to NBA fans' complaints about there being no Larry O'Brien trophy on the court during the Finals. The league's answer was disappointing to most, though, as the trophy was added to the court digitally and appeared pretty small.
Hopefully the starting lineup introductions will be more exciting to watch on Monday night.