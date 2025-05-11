SI

ESPN Broadcast Caught Two Fans Sharing Intimate Moment During Wolves-Warriors

Seems like these two didn't mind seeing the Warriors lose at home.

Andy Nesbitt

The Warriors lost Game 3 at home Saturday night.
The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves and now trail the series 2-1 heading into Monday night's Game 4. While Saturday was a tough loss for the Warriors, who held a leading going into the fourth quarter, it seemed like two fans sitting near the court didn't mind too much as they were seen sharing an intimate moment on the ESPN broadcast.

These two fans had other fans on social media cracking up as it seemed like an interesting time for them to decide to have a bit of a make out session. Lots of fans watching the nationally televised broadcast wondered if anyone else had seen this couple sharing a special moment.

The answer to that question was a resounding yes, lots of people noticed this:

The internet had jokes:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

