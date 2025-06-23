ESPN Broadcasts Heartbreaking Video of Tyrese Haliburton Being Helped to Locker Room
Tyrese Haliburton left Game 7 of the NBA Finals after suffering what looks to be a devastating injury.
Haliburton fell to the court while attempting to drive midway through the first quarter and didn't get up. He was down on the floor in obvious pain for a while before being helped from the court.
ESPN's broadcast caught Haliburton being helped down the tunnel to the locker room, and showed the video. It is heartbreaking. The 25-year-old All-Star guard has a towel over his head while being essentially carried down the walkway to the back. He appears to be incredibly emotional.
Video is below.
The Pacers quickly ruled Haliburton out for the rest of the game with a lower right leg injury.
At the time of his exit, the Oklahoma City Thunder led the Pacers 18-16. Now, Indiana must come back to beat the Thunder without their best player and leader.