ESPN Insider Says Some Members of Mavs Organization Want to Shut Down Anthony Davis
It looks like Anthony Davis may very well suit up for the Dallas Mavericks again this season, which is a bit of an upset relative to expectations. Davis suffered an adductor injury in his first and only game with the Mavs following the astonishing Luka Doncic trade and the situation in Dallas has only gotten significantly worse since then, with so many players getting hurt the team is close to having to forfeit a game. With the outlook this dire there's a case to be made that both the team and AD would be better off not returning this season and beginning to prepare for next year.
But Davis was assigned to the Mavericks' G-League affiliate this week to ramp up his injury recovery and a return this season, with 12 games remaining on the schedule entering Thursday, seems very likely.
On Wednesday ESPN's Tim McMahon reported on the situation and revealed some within the Mavs organization want to shut AD down for the year— but he's "not trying to hear all that," and wants to play again soon.
"He is steadfast in his determination to want to return this season, maybe as soon as next week," McMahon said, "despite the fact there are people within the Mavericks organization who have tried to talk him out of it. Said the risk the reward's not there. There are people who'd rather shut him down for the season. AD's not trying to hear all that."
The Mavs are 33-37, tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th and final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference. Davis's return is unlikely to help them climb the standings but he would make them a lot better for the play-in games. Realistically Dallas will not win a playoff series even with Davis back in the fold but the fans would have a reason to show up with him in the lineup, at least.
So far it seems like Davis is winning the war of whether he should play again this year. The next injury update the public receives should indicate if he's staying on that track.