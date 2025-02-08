Anthony Davis Heads to Locker Room After Non-Contact Injury in Mavericks Debut
Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis left his team debut against the Houston Rockets with a non-contact injury to his abdominal area.
The play game with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter. Davis was playing help defense on a drive to the basket, and as he moved into the lane, he pulled up and appeared to grab his lower abdominal area near his groin and crumbled to the floor.
It's worth noting that Saturday marked Davis's return from an abdominal injury that forced him to miss his last five games between his time with the Lakers and Mavericks.
In the fourth quarter, the Mavericks officially designated Davis as doubtful to return due to a “lower body injury.”
Davis was stellar in his team debut prior to leaving with the injury, as he scored 26 points while adding 16 rebounds and seven assists to help the Mavericks build a lead in their home tilt.