ESPN Reporter Thinks Luka Doncic Has Chance to Make Lakers His Team Amid LeBron Injury
Luka Doncic has a chance to make the Los Angeles Lakers his team over the next few games.
LeBron James is currently sidelined with a groin injury that could keep him out a few weeks. That means Doncic will be the proverbial show runner in LA for now. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne thinks it's a chance for the 26-year-old to put his stamp on the franchise and make the Lakers his team.
On Tuesday's episode of NBA Today, Shelburne said, "I think this is an opportunity right now for Luka to make it his team... This is a moment where Luka Doncic came from a situation and a team that was built for him, around him, everything felt comfortable. And he hasn't looked as comfortable, I thought he was getting there but in this game without LeBron it made me realize 'Oh this isn't his team yet.'"
The Lakers are 13-4 since acquiring Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks on February 2. He has played in 12 of those games, averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 34.1 minutes per game.
Doncic is starting to round into form but there has been an adjustment period. He has a chance to take the reins with James sidelined.