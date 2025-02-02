ESPN’s Brian Windhorst Says Mavericks Trade the ‘Ultimate Insult’ to Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves across the NBA world late Saturday night, sending superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.
There were other parts to the deal (the Utah Jazz were even involved a bit) but the main headline here is Dončić, one of the best players in the league, just 25 years old, was put on the trading block and scooped up by the Lakers in a deal absolutely no one saw coming.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was shocked as he recapped the deal on SportsCenter minutes after the news broke.
“I don’t think the Lakers were looking to do this. I think the phone rang from Dallas saying ‘Do you want Luka Dončić?’ And they said ‘A 25 year old? Who is potentially a multi-time MVP? Yes we will take him at the Los Angeles Lakers,’” said Windhorst.. “They traded out a 31-year-old for a 25-year-old. I think it’s a no-brainer for them. It’s a phenomenal situation. I’ve never really seen anything like this before.”
Windhorst was especially shocked with the Mavericks, who basically openly passed on the opportunity to lock up one of the most talented players in the NBA on a supermax deal this summer.
“If you have a 25-year-old, who you can get under contract for five years at $350 million who’s been first-team All-NBA five times, that’s typically in the history of the NBA a no-brainer situation. There’s not a stress there,” Windhorst explained. “What McMahon is reporting in talking to the Mavericks tonight is that they weren’t sure that was a good investment. That is a stunning stunning statement. That they weren’t sure getting Luka Dončić under contract for five years was a smart thing for their franchise.”
Windhorst went on to say that the Mavs’ decision could be viewed by Dončić as a personal affront.
“If I am Luka, this is the ultimate rebuke. This is the ultimate insult.“ Windhorst said. “There’s no way that anybody is turning down $350 million. So what they’re basically saying is ‘We don’t think you’re worth the money.’ It’s SHOCKING.”
