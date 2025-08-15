SI

Every NBA Game on Amazon Prime for 2025-26 Season

Listing every game exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime this upcoming season.

Amazon Prime will broadcast NBA games for the first time ever in 2025-26.
Amazon Prime will broadcast NBA games for the first time ever in 2025-26. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On August 14 the NBA released the full schedule for the 2025-26 basketball season. It is an exciting time for fans of all teams, who can collectively hope that this year is The Year for their favorite franchises without the context of standings or injuries to sully their hopes. This year's schedule release also makes for a nifty bit of NBA history.

The 2025-26 season will be the very first in which NBA games are broadcast on Amazon Prime. The schedule release means we know which games will be exclusively shown on Prime this season. As is the case with NFL games on Prime, the local markets will still show the games; Celtics fans who live in the greater Boston area will not be left in the dark when the C's play on Prime. But for the national audience, Prime is the only way to watch the games you'll see listed below.

For those who are curious: the Amazon Prime games will be called by a combination of Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, Michael Grady, and Eric Collins. Game analysts will include Stan Van Gundy, Brent Barry, and Dell Curry. The sideline reporters will be Cassidy Hubbarth, Kristina Pink, and Allie Clifton.

It's not every day that a new network gets to craft its own vision of what broadcasting NBA basketball should look like, so this will definitely be an interesting inaugural season for Prime and the NBA.

Without further ado, here is every game scheduled to be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime, sorted by month.

NBA on Prime Schedule by Month

  1. Amazon Prime NBA Games in October
  2. November
  3. December
  4. January
  5. February
  6. March
  7. April

Amazon Prime NBA Games in October

Amazon Prime's debut season will begin on Friday, October 24 with a pair of playoff rematches. First the Celtics are slated to battle the Knicks. Then the Timberwolves travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.

Amazon also has rights to numerous NBA Cup games.

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME

October 24

Boston Celtics

New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

October 24

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

October 31

Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

October 31

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m. ET

November

Prime's slate of November games largely features the NBA Cup. It also has the rights to broadcast the Black Friday games.

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME

November 7

Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs

7:30 p.m. ET

November 7

Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. ET

November 14

Miami Heat

New York Knicks

7 p.m. ET

November 14

Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m. ET

November 21

Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

November 21

Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m. ET

November 28

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

November 28

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

December

Prime doesn't have any Christmas Day games this year, but Amazon will broadcast the day after Christmas.

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME

December 5

Los Angeles Lakers

Boston Celtics

7 p.m. ET

December 5

Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET

December 16

NBA Cup Finals

NBA Cup Finals

TBD

December 19

Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks

7 p.m. ET

December 19

Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET

December 26

Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. ET

December 26

Los Angeles Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

January

There will be numerous games broadcast on Prime in January, including a special international series between the Grizzlies and Magic in Berlin and London that will tip off in the early afternoon stateside.

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME

January 2

Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

January 2

Oklahoma City Thunder

Golden State warriors

10 p.m. ET

January 10

Minnesota Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 p.m. ET

January 15

Memphis Grizzlies

Orlando Magic (in Berlin)

2 p.m. ET

January 15

Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets

7:30 p.m. ET

January 15

New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

January 18

Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies (in London)

12 p.m. ET

January 22

Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. ET

January 22

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m. ET

January 23

Houston Rockets

Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

January 23

Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET

January 29

Milwuakee Bucks

Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

January 29

Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET

January 31

San Antonio Spurs

Charlotte Hornets

3 p.m. ET

February

February is also a loaded slate for Amazon despite the presence of the All-Star break, slated to take place at the Clippers' new Intuit Dome this season.

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME

February 5

Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

February 5

Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

February 6

New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. ET

February 6

Los Angeles Clippers

Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

February 7

Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs

6 p.m. ET

February 12

Milwaukee Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. ET

February 12

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

February 19

Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

February 19

Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

February 26

Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m. ET

February 26

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m. ET

February 28

Houston Rockets

Miami Heat

3 p.m. ET

March

As is the case with the overall NBA schedule the pace of games slows a bit for Prime with the season drawing to a close.

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME

March 5

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

7:30 p.m. ET

March 5

Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. ET

March 7

Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves

3 p.m. ET

March 12

Philadelphia 76ers

Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

March 12

Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET

March 13

New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. ET

March 13

Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

March 14

Milwaukee Bucks

Atlanta Hawks

3 p.m. ET

March 28

San Antonio Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks

3 p.m. ET

April

Finally, a handful of games in April will be shown on Prime before Amazon broadcasts the Play-In tournament at season's end, with the Nos. 7–10 teams in each conference battling it out for the final spots in the postseason.

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME

April 2

Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. ET

April 2

Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

April 4

San Antonio Spurs

Denver Nuggets

3 p.m. ET

April 9

Boston Celtics

New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

April 9

Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

April 10

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

April 10

Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. ET

And that makes all the NBA games that will be shown on Amazon this season. Enjoy!

