Every NBA Game on Amazon Prime for 2025-26 Season
On August 14 the NBA released the full schedule for the 2025-26 basketball season. It is an exciting time for fans of all teams, who can collectively hope that this year is The Year for their favorite franchises without the context of standings or injuries to sully their hopes. This year's schedule release also makes for a nifty bit of NBA history.
The 2025-26 season will be the very first in which NBA games are broadcast on Amazon Prime. The schedule release means we know which games will be exclusively shown on Prime this season. As is the case with NFL games on Prime, the local markets will still show the games; Celtics fans who live in the greater Boston area will not be left in the dark when the C's play on Prime. But for the national audience, Prime is the only way to watch the games you'll see listed below.
For those who are curious: the Amazon Prime games will be called by a combination of Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, Michael Grady, and Eric Collins. Game analysts will include Stan Van Gundy, Brent Barry, and Dell Curry. The sideline reporters will be Cassidy Hubbarth, Kristina Pink, and Allie Clifton.
It's not every day that a new network gets to craft its own vision of what broadcasting NBA basketball should look like, so this will definitely be an interesting inaugural season for Prime and the NBA.
Without further ado, here is every game scheduled to be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime, sorted by month.
NBA on Prime Schedule by Month
Amazon Prime NBA Games in October
Amazon Prime's debut season will begin on Friday, October 24 with a pair of playoff rematches. First the Celtics are slated to battle the Knicks. Then the Timberwolves travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.
Amazon also has rights to numerous NBA Cup games.
DATE
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME
October 24
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
October 24
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m. ET
October 31
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET
October 31
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
9:30 p.m. ET
November
Prime's slate of November games largely features the NBA Cup. It also has the rights to broadcast the Black Friday games.
DATE
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME
November 7
Houston Rockets
San Antonio Spurs
7:30 p.m. ET
November 7
Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets
10 p.m. ET
November 14
Miami Heat
New York Knicks
7 p.m. ET
November 14
Golden State Warriors
San Antonio Spurs
9:30 p.m. ET
November 21
Indiana Pacers
Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. ET
November 21
Denver Nuggets
Houston Rockets
9:30 p.m. ET
November 28
Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
November 28
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m. ET
December
Prime doesn't have any Christmas Day games this year, but Amazon will broadcast the day after Christmas.
DATE
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME
December 5
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
7 p.m. ET
December 5
Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m. ET
December 16
NBA Cup Finals
NBA Cup Finals
TBD
December 19
Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks
7 p.m. ET
December 19
Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m. ET
December 26
Boston Celtics
Indiana Pacers
7:30 p.m. ET
December 26
Los Angeles Clippers
Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. ET
January
There will be numerous games broadcast on Prime in January, including a special international series between the Grizzlies and Magic in Berlin and London that will tip off in the early afternoon stateside.
DATE
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME
January 2
Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
January 2
Oklahoma City Thunder
Golden State warriors
10 p.m. ET
January 10
Minnesota Timberwolves
Cleveland Cavaliers
1 p.m. ET
January 15
Memphis Grizzlies
Orlando Magic (in Berlin)
2 p.m. ET
January 15
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
7:30 p.m. ET
January 15
New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
January 18
Orlando Magic
Memphis Grizzlies (in London)
12 p.m. ET
January 22
Golden State Warriors
Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m. ET
January 22
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m. ET
January 23
Houston Rockets
Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
January 23
Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m. ET
January 29
Milwuakee Bucks
Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
January 29
Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m. ET
January 31
San Antonio Spurs
Charlotte Hornets
3 p.m. ET
February
February is also a loaded slate for Amazon despite the presence of the All-Star break, slated to take place at the Clippers' new Intuit Dome this season.
DATE
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME
February 5
Chicago Bulls
Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
February 5
Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m. ET
February 6
New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons
7:30 p.m. ET
February 6
Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. ET
February 7
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
6 p.m. ET
February 12
Milwaukee Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m. ET
February 12
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m. ET
February 19
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
February 19
Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
February 26
Houston Rockets
Orlando Magic
7:30 p.m. ET
February 26
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m. ET
February 28
Houston Rockets
Miami Heat
3 p.m. ET
March
As is the case with the overall NBA schedule the pace of games slows a bit for Prime with the season drawing to a close.
DATE
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME
March 5
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
7:30 p.m. ET
March 5
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
10 p.m. ET
March 7
Orlando Magic
Minnesota Timberwolves
3 p.m. ET
March 12
Philadelphia 76ers
Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
March 12
Boston Celtics
Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m. ET
March 13
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
7:30 p.m. ET
March 13
Minnesota Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
March 14
Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks
3 p.m. ET
March 28
San Antonio Spurs
Milwaukee Bucks
3 p.m. ET
April
Finally, a handful of games in April will be shown on Prime before Amazon broadcasts the Play-In tournament at season's end, with the Nos. 7–10 teams in each conference battling it out for the final spots in the postseason.
DATE
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME
April 2
Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m. ET
April 2
Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
April 4
San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets
3 p.m. ET
April 9
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
April 9
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
April 10
Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. ET
April 10
Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets
10 p.m. ET
And that makes all the NBA games that will be shown on Amazon this season. Enjoy!