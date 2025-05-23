Ex-Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Confirms His Pick Between Nikola Jokic, SGA for MVP
Ex-Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone issued a mea culpa during ESPN's pre-game coverage of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Malone, who declared in a TV hit after Game 1 on Tuesday that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP, received obvious blowback from Nuggets fans who felt like star Nikola Jokic deserved the award instead. Gilgeous-Alexander captured his first MVP the following day.
Malone was clear on Thursday (amid plenty of social media hoopla) that he would have voted for Jokic if he was given a ballot.
"I did vote for [Jokic] again this year if I had a vote," Malone joked. "I want to make sure the people in Denver know that because right now I'm getting a lot of heat back home."
It might be too little too late for Malone, who is learning in real time that what you say on TV, regardless of level of seriousness, can take a mind of its own.