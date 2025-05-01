Fans Loved LeBron James’s Funny Line to Son Bronny After Lakers’ Playoff Exit
Of all of LeBron James's 22 seasons in the league, this past one may have been the most memorable.
It ended Wednesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in Game 5's 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But it started with what James himself called the number one moment of his storied career: Getting to play with his son, Bronny.
Ever since the two stepped onto the court together for the first time in a history-making preseason game last October, LeBron knew this year was going to be a special one. Bronny finished his rookie campaign averaging just 2.3 points per game in 27 appearances for the Lakers, though he did make his playoff debut in the final minutes of the Lakers' Game 1 loss to the Timberwolves.
After Game 5's loss, which Bronny unsurprisingly sat out of, the 20-year-old ran into his dad in the locker room. Rather than offer any fatherly words of encouragement to his son, LeBron imparted a hilarious message instead:
“All right, have a good offseason. I’ll see you when I see you," LeBron told Bronny.
Such a good moment from the NBA's most iconic father-son duo.
Fans thought the bit was too funny: