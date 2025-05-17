Fans Loved What Mike Breen, ESPN Did During Knicks’ Game 6 Win Over Celtics
The New York Knicks are moving onto the Eastern Conference Finals after a huge Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, and perhaps no one was more pleased than longtime Knicks announcer Mike Breen.
The Knicks handily took care of business against a shorthanded Celtics team to defeat Boston 119-81 and book their ticket to the ECF for the first time in 25 years.
Amid some doubts over whether the Knicks could finish off the Celtics, Jalen Brunson and Co. made a deafening statement in their historic blowout victory.
Late in the third quarter, the Knicks—who had kept their foot on the gas all throughout the game—tracked down an offensive rebound and found a wide-open OG Anunoby in the corner, who effortless sank the three. The shot gave the Knicks a whopping 92-51 lead and forced the Celtics to call a futile timeout.
ESPN announcer Mike Breen deliberately chose to let the moment breathe and stay silent for several seconds after Anunoby's bucket, allowing the television cameras and mics to pick up the incredible crowd noise at MSG. Everyone from Michael Strahan to Timothée Chalamet to the common Knicks fan was absolutely loving it:
What a great move from the veteran NBA broadcaster.
New York is set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in a battle between the East's third and fourth seeds in the conference finals, and will be hoping to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.