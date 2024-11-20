NBA Fans Rip Ref for Lame Technical Foul on Nuggets' Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets star guard Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical foul for a bizarre reason on Tuesday night during his club's 122-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.
During the third quarter with 1:25 remaining, Westbrook drove hard into the lane and finished at the rim through contact, making a layup on Grizzlies center Santi Aldama. And Westbrook let Aldama know about it, as he stared down the Grizzlies big man while jogging back down the court on defense.
NBA official Tre Maddox didn't like that and assessed Westbrook a technical foul, much to the Nuggets star's chagrin.
Westbrook pleaded his case but to no avail.
Fans were not pleased with the Nuggets star receiving a technical foul, seemingly for the staredown.
The technical foul was otherwise an afterthought on a historic night for Westbrook, who became the first player in league history to record 200 career triple-doubles.
Denver is 1-1 in NBA Cup seeding games and is in third place in Group C.