NBA Fans Extremely Split Over Return of Colorful In-Season Tournament Courts

What do you think of the new-look NBA Cup courts?

Tom Dierberger

TD Garden wears its NBA Cup court.
TD Garden wears its NBA Cup court. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The return of the NBA Cup on Tuesday night also marked the return of wacky courts across the league.

Just about every color under the sun will be represented in NBA arenas on Tuesday and Friday nights until the group play stage of the in-season tournament concludes Dec. 3. The Cleveland Cavaliers feature a maroon court, the Houston Rockets sport a yellow court, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play on a green surface, and so on and so forth.

Eight NBA home teams are set to unveil their NBA Cup home courts Tuesday night, including the Boston Celtics, who sport a rather unique green look with parquet outlines.

The NBA world had plenty to say about the in-season tournament courts. Some loved it, and others, well, not so much:

After eight games Tuesday night, the Emirates NBA Cup will be back in action Friday night for 12 more games with, yes, 12 more colorful courts.

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

