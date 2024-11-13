NBA Fans Extremely Split Over Return of Colorful In-Season Tournament Courts
The return of the NBA Cup on Tuesday night also marked the return of wacky courts across the league.
Just about every color under the sun will be represented in NBA arenas on Tuesday and Friday nights until the group play stage of the in-season tournament concludes Dec. 3. The Cleveland Cavaliers feature a maroon court, the Houston Rockets sport a yellow court, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play on a green surface, and so on and so forth.
Eight NBA home teams are set to unveil their NBA Cup home courts Tuesday night, including the Boston Celtics, who sport a rather unique green look with parquet outlines.
The NBA world had plenty to say about the in-season tournament courts. Some loved it, and others, well, not so much:
After eight games Tuesday night, the Emirates NBA Cup will be back in action Friday night for 12 more games with, yes, 12 more colorful courts.